Bindi Irwin Thanks Russell Crowe for the “Beautiful Fig” Wedding Gift

Russell Crowe sure knows how to pick a wedding gift.

On Tuesday, Bindi Irwin took to Instagram to wish the Gladiator star a happy birthday and thank him for the thoughtful present he got her and her husband Chandler Powell for their wedding.

In her post, the Crikey! It’s the Irwins star and her groom can be seen posing next to the Port Jackson Fig Tree, which is native to eastern Australia, that he gifted the newlyweds. Grateful for his kindness, Bindi wrote, “Happy Birthday, @russellcrowe. You’ll always be part of our family. Even though we can’t see you right now, we’re giving the beautiful fig you gifted us a hug and thinking of you. ‪Hope your day is extraordinary.”

Russell’s gift also featured a note from the Australian actor, which was tied to the tree in a gorgeous white ribbon. The note reads, “Presented to Bindi and Chandler to commemorate their wedding. Love from, Russell Crow and family.”

Back in March, Bindi and Chandler tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Australia surrounded by loved ones. Staying true to her roots, the newlyweds said “I do” at the Australia Zoo, which is also were the couple first met and got engaged in July 2019.

Excited to share the big day with her followers, the 21-year-old wildlife conservationist shared a romantic snapshot from her wedding, where she and Chandler are sharing kiss in front of a stunning flower arrangement. “March 25th 2020,” Bindi captioned the picture. “We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend. There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now.”

She also detailed the sweet ways that her mom Terri Irwin and her younger brother Robert Irwin participated in her special day, noting that they came together to honor the late Steve Irwin during the ceremony.

“Mum helped me get ready, Robert walked me down the aisle, Chandler became my husband and together we lit a candle in Dad’s memory,” she continued. “We shared tears and smiles and love.” In another post, she said, “This is the true meaning of family and love.”