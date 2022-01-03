Bindi Irwin’s daughter, Grace Irwin, is learning a new skill.

Grace Irwin, the daughter of Bindi Irwin, is learning a new skill!

Grace, Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell’s daughter, had a difficult time learning a new skill.

Grace can be seen blowing raspberries while fidgeting with a remote in a video posted to Instagram by Irwin on Sunday.

“I was in a good mood.”

Irwin captioned the video, “Grace, I LOVE YOU SO MUCH.”

“Are you trying to figure out how to use it?” Irwin inquires before her little girl tosses it in her face.

“I’m sorry, it’s so difficult to figure out,” Irwin says to her daughter.

“I’m sorry, but it has a lot of buttons.”

Before the video ends, Grace takes the remote and plays with it some more.

Irwin’s husband responded in the comments section, revealing the source of his daughter’s outburst.

In the comments, he stated, “Definitely my genes coming through here.”

Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) shared a post.

Irwin and Powell celebrated their daughter over the last few days of the holiday season.

The date was December.

The proud parents shared a sweet selfie of their smiling baby girl on March 30.

“This year’s best gift.”

“, they said.

“Irwin Powell, the Grace Warrior.”

The wildlife conservationist also posted a time lapse video of her daughter from 2021 on the same day.

“It’s been the most incredible blessing to watch you grow this year.

I’m in love with you.

She captioned the cute video, “Forever.”

“My favorite part of life,” Powell wrote.

Irwin and Powell married in 2020 and welcomed their first child in March of 2021.

This season of the family’s show, Crikey! It’s the Irwins, will feature Little Grace.

The proud mother gushes over her daughter’s achievements in the trailer.

“I love that every day brings a new, happy moment [and]a new challenge,” Irwin says, later adding, “I have never worried so much in my life because I want her to be completely healthy and happy all of the time.”

But just being with my family and spending time with them makes me happier than ever.”

CONTENT WHICH MAY BE RELATED:

Visit Instagram to see this post.

Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) shared this.

On Instagram, see this photo.

Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) shared a post on Facebook.