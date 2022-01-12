‘New Favorite Thing About Baby Grace,’ by Bindi Irwin

Grace, Bindi Irwin’s daughter, is simply adorable.

In a new Instagram video, Irwin’s 9-month-old son is seen adorably mugging for the camera alongside his 23-year-old conservationist husband Chandler Powell.

“Grace poking the camera whenever we try to take a picture is my new favorite thing,” Irwin captioned the sweet video in which Grace smiles and puts her tiny, little finger in front of the camera.

“Grace is the most adorable thing on the planet,” Powell said.

Baby Grace has captivated the hearts of her parents — and the internet — since her birth in March 2021, and the Crikey! It’s the Irwins actress honored her daughter with a sentimental tattoo last week.

“When I first held our daughter in my arms, I called her ‘My graceful warrior,’ and that’s how she got her name.”

“This is my father’s handwriting to keep him with me always,” Irwin captioned the first photo of her daughter admiring the new ink on her forearm.

“Our dear alligator Daisy is next to these words to represent our conservation work as Wildlife Warriors,” Irwin continued.

“Along with my beautiful wedding ring, which is in full bloom.”

Every day, the three most important aspects of my life are brought to mind: my family, my purpose, and my unconditional love.

With Grace’s breastfeeding journey coming to a close, it seemed like the right time to create this empowering piece.”

“Such gorgeous artwork,” Powell said in response to Irwin’s showing off the floral ring she had tattooed in honor of her husband in a follow-up photo.

“Every day you amaze me,” he added.

“Each one is unique because it commemorates a special time in our lives when we were both young.”

Aside from that, I’m drawn to the alligator because of my Florida roots.

“I adore you,” she says.

Irwin has documented her daughter’s recent accomplishments, such as her encounters with exotic animals and her special bond with her late father, Steve Irwin.

Before welcoming her baby girl, Irwin talked about how she thinks her father would react to becoming a grandfather.

“He’d have been a fantastic grandfather.”

Bindi said, “He would’ve been.”

