Birdie Philipps of Busy Philipps and Other Celebrity Kids Following in Their Parents’ Acting Footsteps

It’s in their blood! Like their mothers and fathers, Busy Philipps and other celebrities’ children are into acting.

Birdie, the Dawson’s Creek alum’s eldest child, was cast in a non-binary role in Gloria Calderón Kellett’s With Love in July 2021.

“This just made me cry,” the former host of Busy Tonight said at the time, referring to Kellett’s announcement.

Six months prior to the casting, the Illinois native revealed that her child had come out and chosen to use theythem pronouns.

In a January 2021 episode of her “Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best” podcast, the Cougar Town alum said, “Birdie told us at 10 years old and we immediately… I mean, obviously, I knew Birdie knew.”

“Birdie requested that their pronouns be changed to they them, and I haven’t done so.

I have a public persona, and I want Birdie to be in charge of her own story and not have to answer to anyone except our friends and family if she doesn’t want to.

‘I don’t give a f–k,’ Bird declared.

You’re free to discuss how I’m gay and out.

You are welcome to discuss my pronouns.

It’s fine with me if you do so.

“OK, I’ll talk about it on the podcast,” I said.

Ever Jovovich, Milla Jovovich’s eldest daughter, is the same age as Birdie and began her acting career in 2020 with a role in Black Widow.

Scarlett Johansson’s character Natasha Romanoff’s younger self was played by the adolescent.

“On the one hand, I’m terrified because I know how difficult this business is,” Jovovich said at the time to Entertainment Tonight.

“On the other hand, I’m ecstatic because I believe my child has discovered their true calling, and she has been devoted to it since she was five.”

“She’s grown up on sets with her dad and it seems like the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree,” the Resident Evil star, who also shares daughters Dashiel and Osian with Paul W S Anderson, explained.

We refer to her as “Baby Widow.”

She adores Marvel films, and Ever is a phenomenal performer.

She’s just a natural, and it was obvious.

