Birdman’s net worth is unknown.

Birdman, the CEO of CASH Money Records, is one of the most influential figures in Southern rap history.

His music has been ambitious, expensive, and hedonistic since the early 1990s, with lyrics that frequently revolve around money, vehicles, and hustling, making him a key exemplar of the Dirty South sound.

Birdman, also known as Baby, was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, on February 15, 1969, to parents Johnnie Williams and Gladys Brooks.

Birdman lived with his father and stepmother after his parents divorced in the 1970s, where he bonded with his stepbrother.

Birdman served only 18 months in prison and was acquitted of all charges after the two were arrested and sentenced to three years in prison for robberies and hustle.

Birdman eventually rose through the ranks of Cash Money Records, which he co-founded with his brother Ronald “Slim” Williams in 1991.

Birdman’s first album, titled Birdman, was released in 2002.

Throughout the decade, Birdman released solo albums, including Like Father, Like Son, a hit duet with Lil Wayne in 2006.

As of 2022, Birdman’s net worth is estimated to be (dollar)100 million, making him one of the richest rappers on the planet.

Birdman is a co-founder of Cash Money Records and a founding member of Young Money Cash Money Billionaires, a joint venture between Cash Money and Lil Wayne’s label, Young Money Entertainment.

The Young Money Cash Money Billionaires era began, and it is credited with the success of many celebrities, including Drake and Nicki Minaj, Tyga, DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, Young Thug, Young Jeezy, Richie Homie Quan, and others who have worked with the label.

Birdman has been dogged by legal issues for the majority of his career, and the 2020s are shaping up to be no exception.

According to RadarOnline, he is being sued by Cycad Management for failing to pay five months’ rent on his Bel-Air home.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Birdman allegedly skipped paying his rent over the summer and owes it until December 31, 2021.

Birdman promised to pay the Cash Money mogul and the management company (dollar)33,000 per month, but the payments appear to have stopped five months ago.

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.