Blac Chyna is accusing Khloe Kardashian of obsessing over her brother Rob’s sex life.

Blac Chyna is chastising Khloe Kardashian for allegedly obsessing over her brother Rob’s sex life.

The legal battle between Blac Chyna and the Kardashian family appears to be never-ending.

Chyna is now making some outrageous accusations against Khloe Kardashian.

Chyna claims that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has a sexual obsession and has made comments about her brother Rob Kardashian’s sex life.

While Chyna and Rob, who share daughter Dream, divorced in 2017, she has been involved in a long-running legal battle with the Kardashians.

In 2017, she filed a lawsuit against Khloe, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, alleging that they sabotaged her contract with the E! network.

Khloe’s legal team reportedly asked Chyna to share financial records related to her OnlyFans earnings, according to Radar Online.

The team requested the documents because Chyna has claimed that the cancellation of her and Rob’s E! show, Rob andamp; Chyna, has harmed her career.

Khloe claimed that Chyna refused to hand over the records.

Chyna, for her part, has leveled her own charges against the reality star.

Khloe’s request was met with opposition from Chyna, who claims that her OnlyFans account was created after Rob andamp; Chyna’s show was canceled.

“Defendants have cited no authority, nor can they, to compel the production of documents relating to earnings from a careerjob skill not held by the plaintiff at the time of the defendant’s injury,” Chyna wrote in her court document.

But that wasn’t the end of her remarks on the subject.

Khloe was singled out by the 33-year-old, who made a disturbing allegation about her relationship with her brother Rob.

“Though Khloe Kardashian incessantly meddled in her brother’s life in 2016 and 2017, asking Rob why he hadn’t ever slept with a “Khloe Kardashian look-alike,” Khloe Kardashian is not permitted to seek discovery for a cause of action that has not been asserted against her,” Chyna claimed.

She went on to say that Khloe’s request for financial documents is “not only highly disturbing and entirely baseless, but it also proves that Khloe Kardashian’s obsession with Plaintiff’s sexuality and private matters has never subsided,” according to Radar Online.

It’s unclear whether Khloe’s legal team has responded to Chyna’s claims.

According to the most recent information in the case, it does not appear that Chyna will be coming to…

