Blac Chyna ordered to pay nearly $72k to former landlord

Blac Chyna has been ordered to pay her former landlord nearly $72,000.

The judge presiding over a lawsuit brought against Chyna in 2019 ruled against the 31-year-old reality TV star because she ‘never responded to the suit’ according to TMZ.

The mother-of-two was sued by her former landlord Michael Kremerman ‘for unpaid rent and damages to the rental home’ according to court documents obtained by the gossip site.

The Rob & Chyna star owed $48,546, plus attorney’s fees and interest, said TMZ.

It was also alleged she ‘removed fixtures and equipment’ after leaving five months earlier than stipulated in her lease agreement.

Not turning up in court resulted in a default judgement against Rob Kardashian’s ex.

Kremerman alleged Chyna signed a one-year lease for a 6-bedroom, 5-bathroom, $4.5 million Studio City home at $16,000 a month back in 2017, The Blast reported last year.

The landlord said Chyna vacated the home in November 2018 and stopped paying rent, despite having a lease ‘through March’ of the next year.

The ruling comes as the model fights a contentious legal battle with her ex Rob over custody of their three-year-old daughter, Dream.