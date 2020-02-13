Blac Chyna Walks the 2020 Oscars Red Carpet and the Internet Is Confused

The 2020 Oscars red carpet featured a surprise guest… Blac Chyna.

The social media star and Rob Kardashian‘s ex arrived in a plunging black velvet Dona Matoshi gown with dark blue fringed and jeweled accents and a thigh-high slit.

The Internet was very confused as to what she was doing at the event, which celebrates the best in film and is typically attended by A-list movie and TV stars. Chyna, who is not listed as a presenter and is also not a nominee, was among the first to arrive, along with many TV hosts, including Pose‘s Billy Porterand model Lily Aldridge, who are guest-hosting ABC’s pre-show.

“How tf did Blac Chyna finesse her way into the #Oscars?!” wrote Twitter user @joshuachenault1.

“Why is Blac Chyna at the oscars?! If they’re just giving invites to anyone, can I get one next year please?” asked user @CarrieAnnxx.

“They just let anybody in now huh?” wrote user @JimothyJams.

Chyna has not explained her presence at the Oscars, but did share close-up videos of her look on her Instagram Story. You can also see more photos of her Oscars look in our gallery below.

And because we couldn’t say it better than Twitter, these are the hottest takes:

The 2020 Oscars will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Check out a full list of Oscar nominations.