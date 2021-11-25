Black Friday beauty deals: Where to get a tenner’s worth of fake tan and £30’s worth of fragrances.

This Black Friday, where can you get fake tan for a tenner and fragrances for £30?

In the run-up to Christmas, here’s how to get the best Black Friday beauty deals.

SIOBHAN O’CONNOR reveals huge Black Friday deals on everything from perfumes to palettes that will be available until Monday.

MAKE-UP KIT APPROVED BY CELEBRITIES: Want Olivia Bowen’s make-up kit?

The Revolution Ultimate Glamour Collection, which includes lipsticks, eyeshadows, and highlighters, is now £30 at Superdrug, and the ex-Love Islander has dubbed it her Black Friday must-have.

SAVINGS TO MAKE YOU SMILE: This £450 Oral-B Genius X Electric Toothbrush Rose Gold andamp; Black Duo Pack from Boots is a no-brainer — not only is it now £149.99, but there’s one for you AND one for your partner.

PALETTES FOR (ALMOST) PENNIES: The cult brand Urban Decay is offering 40% off its products for the first time ever.

Our favorite is the Naked Cyber eyeshadow palette, which was £47 but is now only £27.

While Charlotte Tilbury is slashing the price of her Bejewelled Eyes to Hypnotize Instant Eye Palette from £60 to £30.

BARGAIN BALM TO SOOTHE WINTER SKIN: Elemis is a well-known high-end skincare brand, and its cleansing balm is a must-have.

The gentle product, which is known for melting off make-up, is ideal for refreshing skin during party season — and it’s now 35 percent off at feelunique.com.

THRIFTY FRAGRANCES: Scents are on sale at The Fragrance Shop, Look Fantastic, and Feel Unique.

With the code BFCM21, Perfumedirect.com is offering 34% off the new Thierry Mugler Alien Eau De Parfum, bringing it down to £30.59 from £45.

Alternatively, if you’ve always wanted to try Tom Ford, lookfantastic.com has Black Orchid, 30ml, on sale for £47.20, down from £59!

FOR A TENNER, GET A FAKE TAN: Looking for a glow after a night out?

Tan-Luxe is offering 70% off its infamous Hydra Mousse, so skip the spray tan appointment and get an all-over tan for just a tenner.

This is ultra-lightweight due to the lack of synthetic dyes, and the water-to-foam formula has no transfer.

In the summer, July skin.

The price ranges from £35 to £10.50.

The Best of Aromatherapy Associates Collection is here to help, whether you’re looking to unwind with relaxing aromas or you’re stumped on what to get your mother-in-law.

It’s a bargain bag worth £55 for only £13.75, with muscle gel, body wash and cream, and oils to de-stress and aid relaxation.

PROTECTION SPRAY WITH YOUR HAIRDRYER: Christmas is a time when you’ll need your hair tools, and if you’re looking for a blow dry for New Year’s Eve, the GHD Air Hairdryer will do the trick.

the

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https