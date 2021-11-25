Black Friday Specials at lululemon — Get Them Before They’re Gone!

Black Friday Specials from lululemon — Get Them Now Before They’re Gone

Lululemon’s Black Friday deals are among the best this week, whether you’re shopping for yourself or as a gift for a friend or family member.

Whether you know a runner, hiker, yogi, or someone who thrives in comfortable, stretchy clothing, lululemon has Black Friday deals for you!

It’s difficult to choose just seven lululemon Black Friday specials, but we’ve done our best to help you get started.

Make your purchases quickly to avoid missing out!

Outside of the Studio Jogger

Whether you’re catching the subway home after a gym class or taking the dog for a brisk morning walk, these sweat-wicking joggers were designed for those on the go.

Their slim fit, ruched legs, and light fabric are all things we love.

These joggers can be worn all year long!

Get the Beyond the Studio Jogger at lululemon for only $79!

AlignTM Reversible Bra is a bra that is reversible on both sides.

For the ultimate in comfort, lululemon’s “buttery soft” NuluTM fabric is used in this popular yoga sports bra.

It’s a two-in-one workout essential, especially for those with AB cups, because you can wear it inside out for a completely different look.

It’s also good for “around the house,” according to the reviews.

The AlignTM Reversible Bra is now (dollar)39 at lululemon!

Backpack 2.0’s core features

Going on a hike, going to class, going on a weekend trip, or needing to bring a change of clothes to work? This 20L backpack is ideal for storing and carrying all of your belongings.

It has plenty of pockets and lumbar support.

A great gift idea for anyone and everyone!

The Core Backpack 2.0 is now (dollar)99 at lululemon, down from (dollar)158!

Pullover Jacket with Insulation and Quilting

Grab this water-repellent jacket the next time you’re looking out the window and dreading going outside in the rain, snow, or tree-shaking winds.

It has lightweight PrimaLoft® insulation and a cinchable fit at the hem and sleeve cuffs to keep you warm and dry.

The hidden phone sleeve is our favorite feature.

