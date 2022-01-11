‘Black-ish’ Final Season to Feature Simone Biles, Daveed Diggs, and Vivica A Fox as Guest Stars

‘Black-ish’ Final Season to Feature Guest Stars Simone Biles, Daveed Diggs, and Vivica A Fox

Michelle Obama isn’t the only high-profile figure who has stepped forward to help Black-ish say its final goodbyes.

The eighth and final season of the ABC comedy will feature guest appearances from Simone Biles, Daveed Diggs, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, and Vivica A Fox, according to the network.

Magic Johnson, Isaiah Mustafa, Reid Scott, ESPN’s Stephen A Smith, Andrew Bachelor (aka King Bach), and members of the Los Angeles Lakers’ organization, including Kent Bazemore, Jeanie Buss, Montrezl Harrell, Dwight Howard, DeAndre Jordan, Malik Monk, and Raja Rondo, will all be in attendance.

The final season of Black-ish will continue to tell stories through the Johnson family’s perspective about current events, such as the global pandemic, voting, systemic racism, and the movement for social justice and equality.

The half-hour series features Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin, Laurence Fishburne, Jenifer Lewis, Peter Mackenzie, Deon Cole, Jeff Meacham, and Katlyn Nichol.

