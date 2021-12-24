Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, and Others Have Dated on ‘Gossip Girl’

The Dating Lives of the ‘Gossip Girl’ Cast: Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, and Others

Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, and other Gossip Girl cast members have settled down in real life after skyrocketing to fame on the beloved drama.

However, there were several on-set romances during the series’ six-season run.

Lively and Badgley began a real-life relationship while playing on-again, off-again couple Serena and Dan.

“There was a point where we were just afraid of how our personal lives overlapping our work lives might be perceived by our bosses,” the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star told Vanity Fair in 2017.

“But then we were like, ‘Oh no, that’s exactly what they want.’ They wanted us to date all of us.”

They wanted us all to dress the same as we do on the show.

They wanted it because it would complete their story.

“This is a world where people can buy into.”

From 2007 to 2010, the couple dated.

In 2009, he told Us Weekly exclusively about navigating their relationship while working together, “Some would say it’s a double-edged sword, but in our case, we manage to balance it well.”

Joshua Safran, an executive at Vanity Fair, recalled reading about their breakup in the magazine.

He explained, “They kept the breakup hidden from the crew, which you could never do now.”

“I have no idea how they did it.”

They kept it hidden from everyone, demonstrating their acting abilities.

They didn’t want their personal problems to interfere with the show.”

When Andy Cohen asked Chace Crawford if “Blake Lively and Penn Badgley’s real-life relationship and breakup cause drama amongst the cast?” in 2019, Chace Crawford expressed a similar sentiment.

“In no way.”

“Not in the least,” the Boys actor said at the time on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live.

“The world’s wisest individuals.”

On Gossip Girl, Lively and Badgley weren’t the only ones who mixed business and pleasure.

Throughout the series, Ed Westwick (Chuck Bass) dated Jessica Szohr (Vanessa Abrams) on and off.

In 2009, Szohr told Teen Vogue, “It can be a little awkward when all of a sudden [you have feelings for]someone you’d call to talk about another boyfriend.”

“However, there wasn’t a lot of thinking or talking going on..”

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

‘Gossip Girl’ Cast’s Dating History: Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley and More