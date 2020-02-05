Blake Lively Reveals Whether She’ll Be in Gossip Girl Reboot

Hate to be the bearer of bad news, but it looks like Blake Livelywon’t be in the upcoming Gossip Girl reboot.

While chatting with the star at the premiere of her new action film, The Rhythm Section, Lively confirmed she isn’t “involved” in the production of the CW show. She tells E! News that any questions about the series have to be directed to the producers since she’s not taking part in the series in any way, shape or form.

This isn’t exactly new, since producer Josh Scwartz already revealed the show will focus on a whole new set of characters. But, fans still had a bit of hope when he shared he and the creative team “reached out to all of them to let them know it was happening and that we would love for them to be involved if they want to be involved.”

Alas, it seems Blake and the rest of the beloved cast have set their sights on new projects.

For example, Blake’s new role as Stephanie Patrick in The Rhythm Section is the polar opposite of her posh character Serena. While Serena was caught up in romances and parties, Stephanie Patrick is out for blood.

All in all, it seems Blake enjoys the challenge of playing such a complex character. She tells E! News, “As an actor this movie was so special, there’s so much action, so much excitement, yet there’s so much humanity and you don’t normally get to see that in this genre.”

Movie-goers also don’t often get the privilege of seeing the lead characters perform their stunts as Blake did in this movie. The 32-year-old shares she did almost all the stunts, including one in which she’s swimming in 6-degree freezing cold waters—she confirms it was indeed “very cold.” The film also allowed her the opportunity to learn precision driving and to do fight training.

Fans can see the star in action when The Rhythm Section hits theaters on Jan. 31, 2020.