Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds as She Jokes About Swiping Right on His Trainer

Looks like Ryan Reynolds has a little competition.

On Thursday, Blake Lively successfully trolled her husband once again with a hilarious Instagram post. After the Deadpool star gave his fitness trainer Don Saladino a shout-out on his Stories to share his at-home workouts, Blake seized the opportunity to poke fun at Ryan’s post, noting that the celebrity trainer’s shirtless promotional image felt very Tinder-esque.

Reposting his original story to her account, she replied, “@vancityreynolds I keep swiping right. This isn’t working,” adding, “Oh…swipe UP.” Now we can’t wait to see if Ryan has a response queued up.

Fans of the couple know that trolling each other on social media has become one of Blake and Ryan’s favorite hobbies. To celebrate his gin brand Aviation Gin’s feature on VinePair, he reposted the honorable mention several times on his Instagram account, which prompted Blake to write, “My husband has no chill.”

For her 32nd birthday this past August, Ryan pulled out all the stops and honored the mom of three by sharing a series of unflattering candid photos of her on his Instagram. Keeping his caption simple, he wrote, “Happy Birthday, @blakelively.”

Surprisingly, this post was better than the one he shared for the year before, where he strategically cropped Blake out of his photo. “Happy Birthday to my amazing wife,” he said. To get back at him, the Gossip Girl alum shared a picture of Ryan standing next to Ryan Gosling and made sure to return the favor.

In addition to poking fun at each other, the longtime couple has been using social media in recent weeks to give back to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

On March 16, Ryan announced that he and the A Simple Favor star donated $1 million to food banks in America and Canada to ensure that older adults and low-income families have access to food during this difficult time.

“Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families. Blake and I are donating $1 million to be split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada,” the Canadian-born actor shared in a statement on Instagram. “If you can give, these orgs need our help. Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who’s isolated and might need connection.”