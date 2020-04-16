Blake Lively’s Take on the Viral Gossip Girl Meme Is the Best One Yet

Xoxo … Blake Lively has actually spoken.

A hilarious Gossip Girl-themed meme has actually lately taken over the web.

While the hit television program has actually inspired many memes considering that its last period in 2012, the most recent one is just what we require during these dark times.

Take one check out Twitter and also you’ll see a short conversation taking place between besties, Serena van der Woodsen as well as Blair Waldorf.

Generally, Serena is asking Blair something outrageous and also Blair’s feedback is both cheeky and amusing. Actually, Blair’s reply is normally a play-on-words with the collection’ title.

“Help me I’m shed,” Serena asks in one model. “gps girl.”

Another reads, with Serena claiming: “I’ve been exercising social distancing.” Blair’s comment? “Go woman.”

On Wednesday, Lively– that played the Upper East Side socialite– caught wind of the viral meme and participated in on the fun on Instagram Stories.

“What ought to I put on to the supermarket,” her personality asks. “Gloves woman.”

Mentioning Gossip Girl, the starlet’ partner just recently exposed whether or not he’s seen the teenage dramatization.

“I require to understand if @VancityReynolds has enjoyed Gossip Girl. i NEED to understand,” a follower on social media tweeted, identifying Ryan Reynolds.

His reaction? Pure gold.

“I didn’t view,” he said. “I drank it via my eyes.”

Of program, Blake recognizes just how to troll her husband just as much.

Last week, she took to social media sites to satirize the Deadpool star, after he provided his health and fitness trainer Don Saladino a shout-out on Instagram Stories.

“@vancityreynolds I keep swiping. This isn’t working,” she quipped. “Oh … swipe UP.”

The long time couple remains to be couple objectives!

Below’s to hoping Leighton Meester, who played Blair, takes part on the Gossip Girl meme.