Blake Moynes on Katie Thurston and John Hersey’s New Relationship on “The Bachelorette”: “I Feel Stupid and Foolish”

While Bachelor Nation is still digesting Katie Thurston and John Hersey’s new relationship, Blake Moynes is still processing the news.

Katie and Blake were head over heels for each other on The Bachelorette Season 17.

The pair announced their engagement shortly after filming the season finale.

Their relationship, however, was short-lived, as the couple ended it three months later.

Blake feels “stupid” and “foolish” for not seeing Katie’s connection sooner now that she is dating John, a former contestant on the show.

Blake Moynes talked about his ex-fiancée Katie Thurston’s relationship announcement on the latest episode of the Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation podcast.

Thurston announced her relationship with former Bachelorette contestant John Hersey a few weeks after their breakup.

Despite the fact that Moynes was unaware of their relationship prior to the announcement, he admitted that he feels “stupid” and “foolish” for not noticing the signs sooner.

He explained, “Everyone asks me questions as if I have the answers, but I don’t.”

“Everyone said the same thing when they heard [the news].”

Based solely on the timeline, I truly believed there was no way.

I’m trying to figure out who I am by asking myself all the questions, but I’m at a loss.”

Moynes went on to say that he didn’t believe any physical cheating took place.

“I knew [Katie and John] spent a lot of time together and stuff,” he added.

“I don’t believe there was any physical cheating, but there was clearly emotional cheating for it to transition so quickly.”

Allowing it to happen makes me feel stupid and foolish.

And I’m not sure if it was partly my fault.”

The couple’s breakup was announced on Instagram in October 2021 by the former Bachelorette.

“We have decided to part ways with mutual love and respect,” Thurston wrote in the caption of the now-deleted post.

“We are grateful for the moments we shared together and for the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we have come to the conclusion that we are not compatible as life partners, and that it is the most caring choice for both of us…

