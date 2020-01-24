Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s “Nobody But You” Video Goes Inside Their Private Home Life

If you ever wanted to see what Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton‘s home life looked like, now’s your chance.

The couple dropped their “Nobody But You” music video on Tuesday, and it gives a glimpse into their life together. The video takes viewers through fictional scenes and home videos, and it even shows the house the two singers appear to be building together.

Shelton and Stefani have been teasing the music video to their fans in the days leading up to its release. When it finally dropped, Shelton wrote on Instagram, “There’s #NobodyButYou, @gwenstefani! New music video OUT NOW! Hope y’all love it!”

For her part, Stefani said she “didn’t see this one coming.”

“Some things u just can’t dream up,” the No Doubt alum wrote. “The #NobodyButYou video is out now! Got to shoot it w my best friends @BlakeShelton & Sophie Muller. Didn’t see this one coming but sooooo happy about it!”

In the video, fans get to see the two Voice coaches hang out and go on fictional dates. In one clip, they’re eating french fries together in a fast food joint. In others, they’re sitting on a black leather couch with an adorable dog, and are later seen lounging on a green couch with the same pup.

The two switch from relaxed to superstar mode when they later appear in glamorous outfits and singing on a stage. All together, these staged clips appear to be the couple’s music video interpretation of their life together. They have their home life; they have their work life. And they love it all.

There’s also some dramatic nature scenes where Shelton is seen walking through a dark forest with their dog. Stefani later appears alone in the same forest in a sparkling dress. Both of them look lost and melancholy in the shots, which seem to represent how they would feel without each other.

At the end, there’s a bit of a Bonnie and Clyde moment where the two are in a fake car chase with sirens going off behind them. The best parts of the music video, though, come whenever home videos of the couple pop up.

In one clip, the musical pair are driving and laughing together. In another, Shelton walks out onto the land where the house is being built, showing off the framework of the construction being done. In another short moment, Stefani appears makeup-free as Shelton plants kisses all over her smiling face. It’s as adorable as it sounds.

Even if there are a bunch of different styles shown in the music video, one thing connects them all. And that’s the love these two have for each other.

Shelton and Stefani will be performing “Nobody But You” at the 2020 Grammys on Sunday, Jan. 26 on CBS.