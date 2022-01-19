Blake Shelton of The Voice is unrecognizable in this throwback photo, sporting a mullet from his ‘country boy’ days.

Blake Shelton, the Voice coach, appeared unrecognizable in a resurfaced photo from his “country boy” days.

On Wednesday, the singer, who has spent more than 20 years in the country music industry, shared a throwback photo of his signature mullet hairstyle.

Blake was wearing a bright, multi-colored polo shirt with vertical stripes in the old photo, which was shared to Blake’s Twitter.

The singer’s hair drew a lot of attention, too, despite the vibrant shirt.

The Voice coach wore his hair in a mullet, which is characterized by a shorter top and a longer back.

“Business in the front, party in the back,” as the phrase goes.

Blake gave the camera a big smile while holding his guitar and standing in front of a microphone inside a house.

“Our faces when we hear y’all are streaming (hashtag)ComeBackAsACountryBoy,” the caption on Twitter read.

With his 2000s fashion, mullet hairstyle, and youthful baby face, the country star appeared completely unrecognizable in the throwback photo.

Blake’s salt and pepper hair is now cropped much closer to his face, and he lets the stubble grow out.

He couldn’t believe he ever wanted that look when he spoke about it with TODAY a few years ago.

“I mean, that’s ridiculous,” Blake expressed his displeasure.

“Why didn’t my family, friends, or anyone else tell me how stupid I was?”

“When did that look cool?”

“At that point, there were no girls in my life,” he joked.

Since then, he has married a few women, including his first wife Kaynette Gern and his second wife Miranda Lambert.

After a few years of dating, Blake married Gwen Stefani, his longtime girlfriend, last year.

She even assisted him in regaining his mullet during the early days of the pandemic.

“With basically EVERYTHING I had scheduled for the foreseeable future being canceled, @gwenstefani, and I have made a decision together,” Blake tweeted in March 2020.

“I’m regrowing my mullet as a sign of hope or something.”

“Anyway, it’s coming back!” says the narrator.

“Be on the lookout…”

A few weeks later, he tweeted a video of Gwen pulling her fingers through his hair, dubbed “quarantine mullet update.”

Blake admitted to People last year that he should never have worn the hairstyle when he was younger and that it was only a joke during the pandemic.

“I would have told that kid, ‘Hey man, the mullet’s not as cool as you think it is…'” he said to the outlet when asked for advice for his younger self.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.