Blake Shelton teases Ariana Grande for ‘Falling Apart’ Every Time One of Her Teammates Is Voted Out on ‘The Voice.’

Seeing teammates go home is difficult for Ariana Grande, who learned this during her first season as a coach on The Voice.

Every week, the pop star formed close bonds with each of her artists, making eliminations more difficult.

During the season 21 results shows, she frequently shed tears as she reminded her contestants of her love and support.

Blake Shelton was well aware of how difficult it was, but having coached for all 21 seasons, he’s grown accustomed to seeing artists drop out.

Blake poked fun at Ariana and her emotions on The Voice while speaking with Jimmy Fallon recently.

Ariana was ecstatic to join season 21’s coach lineup as a long-time fan of The Voice.

Back in September, she told Entertainment Tonight that the NBC singing competition had the “best energy” and that she couldn’t wait to participate.

“It’s such good, uplifting television.”

I enjoy hearing all of the different voices and seeing so many people start their own businesses.

She described it as “a beautiful, amazing thing.”

Ariana admitted that coaching was much harder than it appeared when she first entered the competition.

That was especially true during the Battle Rounds, when the singer of “7 Rings” had to send one of her artists home each week.

Ariana revealed at the time that she had spoken to her therapist in order to prepare for the emotional decisions ahead.

Then, when it came time for the Live Shows, she was terrified that the audience would vote her artists off each week.

During Season 21, Blake and Ariana have developed a strong bond, but he isn’t afraid to roast his new co-star.

During an appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show, the country singer did precisely that.

Blake admitted to being “a little shaky” when the talk show host inquired about Ariana’s performance on The Voice.

As seen above, he stated, “She’s having a hard time emotionally with this thing.”

“It’s like, I have to tell her after every episode if she has someone go home… they didn’t send them to like, the alligator pit or something, Ariana,” she says.

Blake went on to say that when the cameras stopped rolling, she became even more emotional.

“People see her cry on TV, but you can’t imagine how she feels when the camera is turned on…”

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.