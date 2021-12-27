Blue Apron has you covered if you want to step up your cooking game in the new year.

Blue Apron has you covered if you want to up your cooking game in the New Year.

It’s that time of year to revisit your New Year’s Resolutions.

Maybe this year you’ll start a dream journal, volunteer at an animal shelter, invest in a more fashionable wardrobe, or begin that creative project you’ve been putting off.

There are so many possibilities, but one popular choice is to improve your cooking skills.

Cooking more impressive, less wasteful, and even prettier meals can bring you a slew of advantages.

It can be a huge help on your wellness journey, give you the confidence to entertain guests, save you time and money, and simply bring you joy.

Buying a fancier pot or pan, on the other hand, isn’t going to make all of this happen by itself.

With Blue Apron, you’re on your way!

Sign up for Blue Apron and get (dollar)140 off your first five boxes, plus free shipping!

Blue Apron is a no-obligation meal delivery service that makes sticking to your New Year’s resolution a breeze.

You won’t have to go to the store because your insulated box of pre-portioned ingredients, step-by-step recipes, and recyclable ice packs will be delivered right to your front door.

You also get to choose the meals that will be served inside!

Every week, Blue Apron adds a new recipe to its menu, all of which are made with high-quality, ethically sourced ingredients.

Our mouths have recently watered over options like Seared Steaks and Homemade Steak Sauce, Basil Pesto Gnocchi, Seared Scallop and Pancetta Fettuccine, and Fried Egg and White Cheddar Burgers, which will be available in an “ever-changing mix of meat, fish, Beyond MeatTM, WW Recommended, and health-conscious offerings.”

And, hey, there are five-minute or less meal options that can simply be popped in the microwave for those nights when you’re in a rush or simply can’t stand over the stove or cutting board any longer!

Blue Apron allows you to customize a meal plan for you and your family.

There are four possibilities.

