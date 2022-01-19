Blue Ivy and Jay-Z’s Father-Daughter Outing to the LA Rams Game Was a Total Touchdown

Jay-Z and his oldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, spent some quality time together at the Rams vs. Patriots game over the holiday weekend.

Game involving the Cardinals.

Take a look at the photo that has fans double-checking it.

Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter are the blueprint, without a doubt.

And their most recent outing together on Monday, January, is proof enough.

When the father-daughter duo got together for some quality time at the Rams vs.

Jay wore a black windbreaker and black bucket hat for the occasion, while his 10-year-old son wore a black baseball cap with a black graphic T-shirt and clear-framed glasses.

Fans were seeing double when they saw the photo of the couple—minus mom Beyoncé and younger siblings Rumi and Sir—because it’s clear that Blue is looking more and more like her famous parents every day, and has the swag to match.

“That’s Bey•Jay Blue Jay,” one Twitter user wrote, while another remarked on her effortless style, tweeting, “Blue Ivy dressing better than me in my prime!”

Blue’s 10th birthday was just over a week ago, and their daytime outing comes just a few days after she celebrated it.

In commemoration of the historic date of January 1st,

Tina Knowles, Blue’s grandmother, gave the Grammy winner a special shout-out.

Tina captioned her Instagram post, “It seemed like yesterday you came into the world and started running things.”

“Blue is my Capricorn twin,” says the narrator.

I hoped she would be born on my birthday, but she did what she does every year.

She came three days later when she was good and ready, but we still have a bond.”

“Blue gives the best advice like a mature adult,” Tina continued.

I sometimes forget how young she is!!!”

Blue Ivy may still be young, but she’s growing up quickly, as evidenced by her most recent photo.

