Blue Ivy, Beyonce and Jay-Z’s daughter, opens up about her life in Hollywood.

Inside the Hollywood Life of Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Daughter Blue Ivy

Blue Ivy was born into music royalty in January 2012, with Beyoncé and Jay-Z as parents.

In a statement at the time, the couple said, “Her birth was emotional and extremely peaceful.”

“We are in heaven,” they continued, adding that the baby was “naturally delivered at a healthy 7 lbs and it was the best experience of our lives.”

When the “Formation” singer gave birth to twins Sir and Rumi Carter in 2017, Blue became a big sister.

“They’ve been trying for a long time, and now they’ve been blessed with twins, they’re overjoyed,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time.

“It’s even better than they could have imagined.”

“Blue is ecstatic!”

Tina Knowles Lawson, Beyoncé’s mother, said in February 2019 that the twins had distinct personalities nearly two years after they were born.

“The girl is going to rule the world, and the boy is kind of laid back and chills like the dad,” the fashion designer exclusively told Us, referring to their older sister as “the second Queen B.”

Blue has been performing “since birth,” according to Lawson, who added in November 2018: “Whatever she wants to do, she will definitely be able to do because she’s good at a lot of things.”

The 23-time Grammy winner, Beyoncé, was the same way, according to the Texas native.

“She did a talent show when she was seven years old,” she said.

“She was very shy, and she went out and received a standing ovation, and she said, ‘I just want to get my trophy because I’m hungry, and go home,’ and I was like, ‘You don’t know if you won,’ but she did.”

Continue reading to see some of Blue’s most memorable moments over the years, including her extravagant Halloween costumes and her onstage debut with her parents.

Blue Ivy, the daughter of Beyonce and Jay-Z, opens up about her life in Hollywood.

