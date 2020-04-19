Blue Ivy Carter Shares the Importance of Washing Your Hands in Adorable PSA

Listen up, people!

Blue Ivy Carter has an important message to share.

Who knew that Beyoncé and Jay-Z‘s daughter would be the voice of reason during the Coronavirus pandemic. The 8-year-old star schooled us on how to properly wash our hands with an adorable and informative PSA, which was shared on her grandmother’s Instagram.

“Blue’s PSA,” Tina Knowles-Lawson captioned the 1-minute video clip of her granddaughter. “My brilliant granddaughter Blue did this experiment to show how washing your hands fights the virus.”

In the video, the 8-year-old cutie gets down to business and demonstrates how well soap protects our hands from germs.

For her “DIY experiment,” she uses little bit of pepper to show how it reacts when sprinkled with soap and water.

“Hey y’all, and while we’re stuck at home, I have this little DIY experiment that you can do at home too,” Blue shares at the beginning of the video. “This is why it’s important to wash your hands.”

In the video clip, Blue can be seen mixing her pepper with water in a bowl. After, she sticks her finger in the soap and touches the middle of the bowl, which causes the pepper to immediately separate and move towards the edge of the bowl.

“This is why it’s very important to wash your hands,” she reiterates once more. “Because if you wash your hands, it will stay clean, but if you keep your hands dirty, you might get sick.”

Points were made!

Before signing off, she gives one last message: “I hope you guys are staying safe, wash your hands extra, and please stay at home. Love y’all, bye.”

Blue isn’t the only spreading a good message in her household.

Last night, her famous mom made a surprise appearance on the One World: Together At Home concert. Before performing, she used her time to advocate for her community while also thanking those risking their lives on the frontlines.

“Tonight we celebrate true heroes, those who are making the ultimate sacrifice to keep us all safe, fed and healthy,” she began. “To the doctors, the nurses and other health care workers who are away from their families taking care of ours we continue to pray for your safety. To those in the food industry, delivery workers, mail carriers and sanitation employees who are working so that we can be safe in our homes, we thank you for your selfless service.”

She added, “Black Americans belong to these parts of the work force that don’t have the luxury of working from home. And African-American communities at large have been severely affected in this cries. Those with pre-existing conditions are at higher risk.”

“This virus is killing black people at an alarmingly high rate in America,” the Homecoming star explained. “In a recent report from my home city of Houston, Texas, it showed that COVID-19 deaths within Houston city limits 57 percent of fatal cases are African-Americans.”

“Please protect yourselves. We are one family and we need you,” she expressed. “We need your voices, your abilities and your strength all over this world. I know it’s very hard, but please be patient, stay encouraged, keep the faith, stay positive and continue to pray for our heroes. Good night and God bless you.”