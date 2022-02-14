Blue Ivy gets an unforgettable Super Bowl 2022 experience thanks to Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

Blue Ivy is treated to an unforgettable Super Bowl 2022 experience by Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z made sure their oldest daughter had the best game day experience possible, from on-field access to front-row seats for the Pepsi Halftime Show.

Having Beyoncé and Jay-Z as your parents has its perks.

The power couple of Hollywood stepped out on January 13 to attend the 2022 Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium.

Rather than making game day a romantic date night, the couple brought their 10-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter along.

Jay-Z was spotted taking photos of his oldest child from the field before the biggest football game of the year between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

For her day out, Blue Ivy wore Converse sneakers, a Super Bowl hat, and an oversized graphic tee by online ceramics, while Jay-Z wore a Dream Big t-shirt and a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap, indicating that he was likely rooting for the home team.

Blue Ivy was spotted watching the Super Bowl halftime show with her parents later in the game, according to social media users.

The NFL had previously partnered with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation to amplify the league’s social justice efforts.

They also assist with the halftime show, which this year included performances by Eminem, Mary J Blige, and other artists.

Many fans will never forget Beyoncé’s unforgettable performance at the 2016 Super Bowl, which she gave to her fans.

Jay-Z has previously turned down invitations to perform.

If you were unable to attend the game, there are numerous celebrities who have demonstrated their enthusiasm for the sport.

