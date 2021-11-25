‘Blue’s Clues’ Host Steve Surprizes Fans With Surprise Appearance on Blue’s Float at Macy’s Parade

‘Blue’s Clues’ Host Steve Surprises Fans With Surprise Appearance on Blue’s Float at Macy’s Parade

Blue’s Clues original host Steve Burns took to the streets of New York City to commemorate the show’s 25th anniversary, nearly 20 years after he packed his backpack and headed off to college on the beloved Nickelodeon children’s show.

Burns, who hosted the show from 1996 to 2002, rode a Blue’s Clues-themed float from West 77th Street and Central Park West to Macy’s flagship store in Herald Square with Joe, Steve’s younger brother who took over hosting duties, and Josh, the host and main protagonist of Blue’s Clues and You!

For the show’s three hosts, this year’s parade was extra special because it coincided with the 25th anniversary of Blue’s Clues, which was celebrated in September.

Blue’s Clues and its newer spinoff, Blue’s Clues and You!, have been staple children’s shows for decades, and the show has been honored with a balloon or float in the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for years.

It was a float that looked a lot like Blue this year.

“Nickelodeon is celebrating 25 years of Blue’s Clues, and they can’t spell Blue without Y-O-U!” says the float’s official page. “Preschoolers go on an interactive adventure to find clues with Josh! Or Joe!”

Or Steve! Or all three of them! They’re skidding down the Parade route on their fantastic float, taking a break from filming their upcoming movie set right here in the Big Apple.”

For Blue’s Clues fans, the appearance of the three hosts, especially Burns’, was overwhelming.

Many people took to social media to express their reactions as they watched Burns walk down the Parade route.

JOE, JOSH, AND STEVE’S PETITION TO START A BOY BAND (hashtag)MacysParade(hashtag)BluesCluespic.twitter.comCpAuzgJj51

One person tweeted, “I think my Thanksgiving highlight is seeing Steve and Joe together again on the Blue’s Clues float in the Macy’s Parade, and I have zero shame admitting it.”

THE BLUE FLOAT WITH STEVE

Another user wrote, “I’M CRYING OVER THE BLUE’S CLUES FLOAT!”

“THEY RETURNED MY HEART TO STEVE AND JOE”

I really liked the Blues Clues float this year, and it was great to see Steve there. pic.twitter.comoIEaYpjDCQ

Someone else said, “When the [Blue’s Clues] [Macy’s Parade] float rolled through, my 2 year old lost her s-.”

“She adores Josh and Blue, so when they started a musical performance with [Joe], she was overjoyed.”

