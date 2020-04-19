Bob Dylan, 78, releases the new song I Contain Multitudes

Bob Dylan has been very busy since going into self-isolation from the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday the legendary artist from Minnesota told his social media fans that he will be releasing the new song I Contain Multitudes.

This comes three weeks after the 78-year-old folk singer released Murder Most Foul, a 17-minute long single – his longest song on record – that covers the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963. It has become his first-ever number one on a Billboard Chart.

His new single I Contain Multitudes is not as lengthy as Murder Most Foul, clocking in at just five minutes.

‘I paint landscapes/I paint nudes,’ Dylan sings. ‘I contain multitudes… I’m a man of contradictions/ I’m a man of many moods.

‘I’m just like Anne Frank/ and Indiana Jones/ And them British bad boys the Rolling Stones,’ he also croons.

In I Contain Multitudes he brings up David Bowie and Edgar Allen Poe as well.

The music legend’s first original piece of music in eight years – Murder Most Foul – topped Billboard’s Rock Digital Song Sales chart after being downloaded 10,000 times.

He has only ever reached number two on the Billboard Hot 100 with Like a Rolling Stone in 1965 and Rainy Day Women #12 and #35 in 1966.

While on the Adult Alternative Songs chart, 2000’s ‘Things Have Changed’ placed at No 2.

As part of the supergroup Traveling Wilburys, Dylan had three number two tracks on the Mainstream Rock Songs list with Handle With Care, End Of The Line and She’s My Baby.

However, his songwriting on Blowin’ In The Wind saw Peter Paul & Mary top the Adult Contemporary chart with his song, while The Byrds’ version of Mr Tambourine Man topped the Hot 100.

Dylan’s latest track includes references to The Beatles, The Who, Nat King Cole, the famous Woodstock festival, and more.

He announced on Twitter: ‘Greetings to my fans and followers with gratitude for all your support and loyalty across the years.

‘This is an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting.

‘Stay safe, stay observant and may God be with you. Bob Dylan.’

Nick Cave has hailed Murder Most Foul for being ‘extraordinarily comforting, especially at this moment’ amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Dylan’s last album of new material was 2012’s Tempest.

Meanwhile, Timothee Chalamet is set to star as Dylan in a new biopic.

The Little Women star will portray the pop culture icon in the tentatively titled feature, Going Electric, which is to be helmed by Le Mans ’66 director James Mangold.