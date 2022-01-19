‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ Season 3: Gina Yashere Addresses Morenike’s Sexuality, or ‘Lesbianity,’ ‘We Wanted to Make It Real’

Season 3 of ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’: Gina Yashere Addresses Morenike’s Sexuality, or ‘Lesbianity,’ ‘We Wanted to Make It Real’

In Season 3 Episode 11 of Bob Hearts Abishola, Bob Wheeler (Billy Gardell) makes a mistake and tells Chukwuemeka, or ‘Chuey,’ (Tony Tambi), that his former to-be fiance Morenike (Tori Danner) is gay.

Because Nigerians still frown upon it, this caused a lot of backlash from her family.

Morenike’s sexuality was discussed in Bob Hearts Abishola Season 3 by co-creator, writer, and actor Gina Yashere.

Her ‘lesbianity,’ as her character Kemi refers to it on the show.

Gina Yashere was brought in by Chuck Lorre to help create the show, and she took great care to represent Nigerian culture as accurately as she could based on her own experiences.

This included both the positive and negative aspects.

Yashere told TVLine, “It’s all about authenticity for me.”

“Because half of our cast is Nigerian, we wanted to tell a story about something that affects a lot of Nigerians – both inside and outside the country.”

Uncle Tunde and Auntie Olu rented Abishola’s room to her niece, Morenike, after she left.

In Bob Hearts Abishola Season 3, Episode 6, she became increasingly entrenched between Kemi and Chuey, prompting Kemi to attempt sabotage and spread rumors online.

Morenike, on the other hand, revealed her sexuality to Kemi.

“I know what it’s like,” Yashere says, “because I’m gay and my family is Nigerian.”

“I’m fortunate that I was born outside of Nigeria, so I haven’t had to deal with the same problems that my gay brothers and sisters have faced in Nigeria, such as being arrested all the time, being harassed when they go out, and being kicked out of their families.”

Gina Yashere believed the story was relevant to American viewers as well as Nigerians.

“Homophobia and transphobia in America are causing a lot of people to be violently attacked and thrown out of their families,” Yashere continued.

“There are people who are still living in their closets.”

When Bob accidentally revealed Morenike’s sexuality in Bob Hearts Abishola Season 3, Episode 11, her family was not pleased.

Morenike was initially advised not to come out by Yashere and Folake Olowofoyeku (another Nigerian actor who plays Abishola), but the latest episode dealt with the consequences of that decision.

“Politicians are constantly caught indulging because they’ve been living in the closet because they feel they have to hide who they are in order to appeal to right-wing rhetoric,” Yashere explained.

“As a result, it’s a story that unfolds…

