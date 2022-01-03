“Bob Hearts Abishola” Season 3: New Episodes for the New Year

New Episodes for Season 3 of “Bob Hearts Abishola”

The long wait for fans of Billy Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku’s sitcom has come to an end.

In the New Year, new episodes of Bob Hearts Abishola Season 3 will premiere.

Bob Hearts Abishola Season 3 will premiere three new episodes in January, according to CBS.

Here’s everything we know about Bob and Abishola’s upcoming adventures.

When Abishola’s ex-husband, Tayo, tried to keep Abishola’s son, Dele (Travis Wolfe Jr.), in Nigeria, Bob and Abishola decided he should stay for a while.

When Dele came to visit Abishola, Bob surprised her in Bob Hearts Abishola Season 3, Episode 9, “I’m Not Edsel.”

But there was a catch to his visit.

Ebun (Saidah Arrika Ekulona), Abishola’s critical mother, also came to America.

She gave the couple numerous headaches in a single episode.

Things seem to be heating up on (hashtag)BobHeartsAbishola, and not just in Uncle Tunde and Auntie Olu’s apartment.

See how it all plays out tonight at 8:30 p.m. EST/7:30 p.m. EST/7:30 p.m. EST/7:30 p.m. EST/7:30 p.m. EST/7:30 p.m.

New episodes of Bob Hearts Abishola Season 3 premiered on January 3, 2022, with episode 10, “Tunde123,” which appears to continue Dele’s visit to America.

“When Abishola discovers that Tayo has given Dele a credit card, she becomes concerned that he is being spoiled and becomes more strict with him.

Also, worried that Abishola is being too harsh, Bob goes behind Abishola’s back to do something special for Dele,” according to the Futon Critic episode description.

The episode was directed by Bayo Akinfemi, a Goodwin actor who made his directorial debut on the show.

In the New Year, the Chuck Lorre sitcom shows no signs of slowing down.

Abishola’s mother and son are causing Bob and Abishola a lot of trouble.

Fans, on the other hand, are hoping that some plotlines with the rest of the Bob Hearts Abishola cast will be continued.

“Cats in a Bathtub” is the title of the new episode of Bob Hearts Abishola set to air on January 17, 2022, according to CBS. No synopsis has been released.

While Bob and Abishola’s romance is still at the forefront, the other Wheeler children may be on the verge of their own.

At MaxDot, Christina (Maribeth Monroe) is having an affair with Kofo (Tony Okungbowa).

However, since she recently left the company, she may need to find new ways to spend time with him.

BRB, updating all of our passwords…as well as our calendars for Monday’s NEW (hashtag)BobHeartsAbishola. pic.twitter.comdRGtcEuUra

Douglas is an interesting character.

