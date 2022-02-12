Bob Odenkirk Gets Sentimental About Season 6 of ‘Better Call Saul’: ‘I’m Honored’

After experiencing delays due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Better Call Saul has finally wrapped filming on its sixth and final season.

Bob Odenkirk, the show’s star, celebrated the occasion on social media, thanking the “amazing crew” who worked on the series and expressing gratitude for the show that “changed [his]life,” as he once said.

On February

10, as well as a photo of him and Rhea Seehorn (Kim Wexler), his co-star.

The post read, “Yesterday an amazing crew of people finished shooting ‘Better Call Saul’ in Albuquerque, NM.”

“It all started in 2014, with great writing at the forefront, and despite numerous challenges, our enthusiasm and dedication never wavered.

I feel privileged to have played a role in it.”

Fans of the show were equally moved by the post, which received over 200,000 likes.

Actor Mark Hamill tweeted, “I’m really gonna miss this show.”

“It’s flawless in every way!”

Writer Amber Tamblyn added, “And @rheaseehorn, you’re a brilliant gem.”

“Congratulations on a fantastic journey, both of you.”

Fans of “Better Call Saul” believe Bob Odenkirk accidentally revealed a character’s fate.

Better Call Saul premiered in 2015 on AMC to mixed reviews.

However, it has since grown in popularity to become one of the network’s most popular shows.

The series, which is a spin-off from Breaking Bad, follows the titular character’s early years before he became the shady “criminal” lawyer Saul Goodman.

It’s praised for its acting, writing, and characters, and some viewers even think it’s better than Breaking Bad.

Better Call Saul also stars Giancarlo Esposito, Michael Mando, Jonathan Banks, Patrick Fabian, and Tony Dalton, among others.

The sixth season of Better Call Saul will air in two parts in 2021.

On April 18, the first half will be released, followed by the second half on July 11.

Viewers learned a little more about what happened to Saul after Breaking Bad in the most recent season of the show, which also flashes forward in time.

He’s been in Nebraska for a while now…

