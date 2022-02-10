Bob Odenkirk Opens Up About His On-Set Heart Attack

Bob Odenkirk Discloses the Seriousness of His On-Set Heart Attack

Bob Odenkirk discusses how terrifying his on-set heart attack was and how his Better Call Saul co-stars helped save his life.

The celebrated actor was rushed to the hospital on July 27 after collapsing on the set of his critically acclaimed drama series in New Mexico.

Now, in an interview with The New York Times, Odenkirk, 59, has revealed the details of his life-threatening medical situation.

“We were shooting a scene, and we’d been shooting all day,” Odenkirk said in an interview published on Wednesday.

Instead, he went to a location where he knew some of his coworkers, and that decision likely saved his life.

“I went to play the Cubs game and ride my workout bike, and I just went down,” Odenkirk said, adding that his co-star Rhea Seehorn helped him and later told him that he “started turning bluish-gray right away.”

When Odenkirk fell, Seehorn and co-star Patrick Fabian called for help, and the on-set health safety supervisor and one of the assistant directors began performing CPR after calling for medics.

They had to use an automated defibrillator to restore his pulse, which took three shocks in total.

“The third time,” Odenkirk recalled, “it got me back into that rhythm.”

Despite remaining fit and healthy, the actor revealed that he had been aware of a long-term heart issue for several years, explaining, “I’d known since 2018 that I had this plaque buildup in my heart.”

Different doctors had given him different types of treatment advice, so Odenkirk decided to wait and see before starting a medication regimen.

“One of those plaque pieces broke up,” Odenkirk explained, explaining how the heart attack occurred.

When he arrived at the hospital, doctors had to gain access to his heart via wrist veins, where they “blew up the little balloons and knocked out that plaque and left stents in two places,” as he put it.

Many fans were shocked and worried when Odenkirk suffered a heart attack.

The actor was in the hospital for nearly two weeks before finally breaking his silence in August to reassure fans that he was fine.

“I’m doing fantastic,” he says.

