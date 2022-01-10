Bob Saget, a former ‘Full House’ cast member, died at the age of 65.

At the age of 65, Bob Saget, a former cast member of ‘Full House,’ passed away.

It was a surprise setback.

He died on Sunday, January 9, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the tweet, deputies were dispatched to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes earlier today for a report of an unresponsive man in a hotel room.

“The man’s name was Robert Saget, and he died instantly.”

No evidence of foul play or drug use was found in this case.”

Saget was discovered in his room around 4 p.m. local time, according to TMZ, prompting police and fire departments to respond.

He had tweeted a few hours before about his Saturday, January 8 show in Jacksonville.

“I had a great time at tonight’s show in Jacksonville at @PV_ConcertHall.”

“Appreciative audience,” he wrote in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“Thank you for allowing us to open once more, @RealTimWilkins.

I was completely unaware that I had put in two hours of work tonight.

“I’m re-addicted to this s—t.”

In his tweet, he promised that more tour dates would be announced in 2022.

From 1987 to 1995, Saget was known for his role as Danny Tanner in the television sitcom Full House.

He later appeared as a guest star on a number of shows, including Entourage, and voiced Ted in How I Met Your Mother.

For nearly 200 episodes, he also hosted America’s Funniest Home Videos.

Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer were his three daughters from his ex-wife Sherri Kramer.

Kelly Rizzo, his wife, and he married in 2018.

