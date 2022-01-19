Bob Saget and John Mayer: How Did They Meet?

Bob Saget and John Mayer’s Friendship: How Did They Meet?

When Bob Saget died in a tragic car accident on Jan.

On September 9, 2022, John Mayer stepped forward to assist the late comedian’s wife by establishing a charity in his honor.

They had a lot in common.

So, what brought Saget and Mayer together?

Saget was a stand-up comedian and actor best known for playing Danny Tanner in the 1990s sitcom Full House.

Mayer is a Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter known for songs like “Daughters” and “Waiting on the World to Change.”

Saget admitted to being a fan of Mayer’s work in a 2019 interview with Chicks in the Office.

In 2006, the comedian asked the musician to perform at a scleroderma benefit for him.

Mayer couldn’t attend because he was on tour at the time.

So the singer instead sent Saget a video of himself singing one of his favorite songs.

Mayer tried stand-up comedy and joined Saget at the Laugh Factory when he returned to Los Angeles.

Since then, the two have remained close friends.

Saget said, “He’s such a great guy.”

“He’s a wonderful friend.”

“He’s just one of my closest friends,” added the comedian.

“I’m extremely fortunate.”

The news of Saget’s death shocked the world, including Mayer, who expressed his grief on Instagram.

Mayer wrote: “I love you, Bob.”

“You will live in my heart forever.”

In my memories, I’ll see you often, and I hope to see you in my dreams.

I’ll mention you to my children.

For the rest of my life, I’m going to keep you with me.

“Bob, I adore you.”

After that, the singer stepped in to assist Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo.

He and comedian Jeff Ross went to LAX to pick up Saget’s car and bring it back to his house.

Mayer also devised a method for fans to donate to the Scleroderma Research Foundation, which Saget championed after his 47-year-old sister Gay Saget died of the disease.

Mayer wrote on Instagram that Saget “worked tirelessly to raise awareness and funds for the Scleroderma Research Foundation, a cause that was so close to his heart.”

“That’s why I enlisted the help of @deansnuts and @littlepatterns to create this hoodie, which honors both his memory and the ongoing search for a cure.”

Bob Saget put in a lot of effort to promote the Scleroderma Research Foundation.

That’s why I enlisted the help of (hashtag)jeremydean…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.