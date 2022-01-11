Bob Saget died with his hand on his chest, and his wife was on the phone with hotel security when they discovered him.

When they found him, Bob Saget’s hand was on his chest, and his wife was on the phone with hotel security.

More information about actor and comedian Bob Saget’s death is becoming available.

The Full House star was discovered unresponsive in an Orlando hotel room on Sunday, just hours after finishing a stand-up show just outside of Jacksonville the night before.

Saget was 65 years old when he died.

Saget was discovered by hotel security at the Ritz-Carlton after his wife, Kelly Rizzo, asked if someone could check on him, according to an incident report released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Rizzo was on the phone with hotel security when they entered the room and found Saget on the bed with his hand on his chest, according to the report.

According to the report, Saget was lying in bed in a supine position, indicating a possible heart attack, with his left arm across his chest and his right arm resting on the bed.

“There were no signs of trauma.”

At 4:18 p.m., police arrived on the scene and pronounced Saget dead.

An autopsy was performed on Saget on Monday, according to the Florida chief medical examiner in charge of the investigation.

The medical examiner found “no evidence of drug use or foul play” despite the fact that the immediate cause of death could not be determined.

In a statement, the examiner said, “The cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation, which could take up to 10-12 weeks to complete.”

“A follow-up press statement will be issued once the autopsy report has been finalized.

We send our condolences to Mr.

During this trying time, Saget’s loved ones.”

Saget’s family, former Full House co-stars, fellow comedians, and others have paid tribute to him since the news of his death broke.

Saget’s wife expressed her gratitude and requested privacy at this time in a statement to ET.

“I’m giving it my all.”

I’m completely shattered and in disbelief because Bob was my absolute everything.

“The outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, fans, and peers has deeply moved me,” Rizzo said.

“I look forward to sharing more of Bob with the world when the time is right and the news is not as raw.”

Sharing how much he meant to me and everyone else in his life, as well as how much he meant to all of his fans and friends.

Thank you for being so considerate of my privacy at this time.”

