Bob Saget has children, but who are they?

What are the names of Bob Saget’s children?

BOB Saget was best known for his role in the 1990s sitcom Full House as Danny Tanner, the patriarch.

On January 9, 2022, the actor and comedian died unexpectedly at the age of 65.

Sherri Kramer, Bob Saget’s high school sweetheart, had three daughters with him in his first marriage.

Saget and Kramer married in 1982 but divorced two years later, in 1997, two years after Full House ended.

They had three daughters together, twins Aubrey and Lara, who were born in 1987.

Jennifer Belle, their youngest child, was born in 1992.

Aubrey is a painter who also works as an art curator.

Lara works as a yoga instructor and is also an artist.

Jennifer’s occupation is unknown, but Saget has previously stated that all of his children “are artists.”

Saget called his daughters “the light of my life” in a 2016 interview with People.

“I am a lucky man because all three of my daughters are extraordinary.

Very high beings, very intelligent individuals, very wonderful and brilliant individuals, and extremely attractive individuals.

They’re all artists,” says the narrator.

After meeting in 2015, he married Kelly Rizzo in 2018.

Saget initially stated that he did not anticipate remarrying.

He told Closer Weekly, “I didn’t think I’d ever have another relationship.”

“I was of the mindset of ‘just work, make people happy, and take care of your kids until they’re 90.'”

For the most up-to-date news and information, visit our Bob Saget live blog…

He described his blended family as “extremely close.”

“She is adored by my daughters!”

Around 4 p.m., hotel security discovered Saget dead in his room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, but the circumstances of his death are currently unknown.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Saget had died.

“Earlier today, deputies were dispatched to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a report of an unresponsive man in a hotel room,” the office stated on Twitter.

“The man’s name was Robert Saget, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.”

In this case, detectives discovered no evidence of foul play or drug use.”

“The man’s name was Robert Saget, and he was pronounced dead.”

There were no indications of wrongdoing or drug use.”