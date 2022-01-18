Bob Saget is honored in ‘How I Met Your Father.’

Bob Saget was honored on How I Met Your Father.

Saget, who died in January at the age of 65, had a long and illustrious career.

9 was the narrator of How I Met Your Mother for nine seasons, the predecessor to the new Hulu comedy.

The series paid tribute to the late comedian and actor with an in memoriam card at the end of the first episode of How I Met Your Father, which aired Tuesday.

“In loving memory of Bob Saget,” reads a loving tribute that aired just before the end credits.

Following news of Saget’s death, Josh Radnor, who played Ted in the present day on HIMYM, paid a touching tribute to him. Saget provided the voice for the older version of Ted Mosby, who recounted the nine-season-long story to his children of how he met their mother on HIMYM.

“For nine years on How I Met Your Mother, Bob Saget played the wiser older’me.’

He was the sweetest, nicest, funniest, and most helpful man I had ever met.

The most enjoyable person to be around.

The actor described himself as “a man among mensches” on Twitter.

“When HIMYM first aired, I was terrified of being discovered, kicked off set, and sent home.

In those early days, whenever I ran into Bob on the Fox lot, he’d gush over my performance and tell me how he was studying me to make sure his vocal performance felt right.”

“I’ll be forever grateful to HIMYM for introducing me to Bob Saget.

Radnor reflected, “I’ll hear his voice in my head for the rest of my days.”

Craig Thomas and Carter Bays, co-creators of HIMYM, both remembered Saget as “someone so funny, soulful, and kind.”

“We cast Bob because there’s something so gentle, knowing, and comforting in his voice, and that, combined with the quickness of his wit, is a rare form of beauty,” Thomas explained.

“There was simply no better guy,” Bays added.

He was the absolute best.

I’m sending love to the many, many, many people who are currently heartbroken.

Bob Saget was the older wiser ‘me’ for nine years on How I Met Your Mother. He was the kindest, loveliest, funniest, most supportive man. The easiest person to be around. A mensch among mensches. 1/7 — Josh Radnor (@JoshRadnor) January 10, 2022

I don’t even know what to say about Bob Saget. I loved him and was so lucky to work with someone so funny, soulful and kind. His role on himym was a voice in the future, looking back on all of life’s complexity with a smile, and that’s how I’ll always remember him #RIPBobSaget… — Craig Thomas (@HimymCraig) January 10, 2022