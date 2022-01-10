Bob Saget is married to Kelly Rizzo.

Bob Saget has a wife named Kelly Rizzo.

On January 9, 2022, BOB Saget died, leaving behind his wife Kelly Rizzo.

Kelly shared a photo on Instagram just weeks before his death, expressing her love for her late husband.

Kelly Rizzo, 43, is a multi-talented woman who dabbles in a variety of fields.

Eat Travel Rock featured her as the host.

She has made several TV appearances, just like her husband.

Rizzo’s expertise in the areas of food, travel, and lifestyle has earned her appearances on networks such as EXTRA, ABC, BRAVO, and others.

Rizzo also has her own website where she publishes lifestyle articles and travel guides.

Kelly Rizzo announced on her Instagram account just before his untimely death that she and Saget had spent their first Christmas together in 2021, despite being married for three years.

“Merry Christmas Eve everyone! So happy to spend my very first Christmas with @BobSaget (even though we’ve been married for over three years!)” she captioned a photo of the couple in front of a Christmas tree.

Rizzo and Saget met in 2015 and were engaged two years later, announcing their engagement on Instagram in November 2017.

The following year, Saget and his wife stated that they had no plans to expand their family after their marriage.

Saget has three children with his first wife, Sherri.

In October of 2018, Rizzo and Saget exchanged vows.

The couple spent a lot of time together during the initial Covid-19 quarantine, sharing updates on their social media profiles.

In 2020, Rizzo wrote on Instagram, “My quarantine bestie and I are sending you all love and hope during this scary and unprecedented time.”

“I’m thankful I have him to talk me out of my hypochondria.”

Ordering takeout, watching a lot of TV on the comfy couch, and learning how to fold each other’s laundry are all things that @bobsaget and I enjoy doing together.

… Everyone stay safe, and may God bless us all.”

Sherri Kramer was Bob Saget’s wife from 1982 to 1997.

Aubrey, Lara Melanie, and Jennifer Belle Saget are their three daughters.

Kramer is a former attorney and screenwriter from the United States.

They met in high school and began dating when they were both 17 years old.

“Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Twitter, announcing Saget’s death on January 9, 2022.

“The man’s name was determined to be Robert Saget, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.”

“No signs of foul play or drug use were discovered in this case,” the tweet concluded.

It is still unknown what caused his death.