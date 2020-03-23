Bob Saget Jokes He’s Turning Into His Full House Character Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

This news will have you saying: “Cut. It. Out.”

Bob Saget made Full House and Fuller House fans freak out when he expressed that he was turning into his character, Danny Tanner. Because of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, it appeared the actor was in cleaning mode.

And as the old saying goes, it seems that life really does imitate art.

“Oh. My. God. I spend my day cleaning and vacuuming and sanitizing everything in the house,” Saget quipped on Twitter. “I have become Danny Tanner.”

Naturally, Candace Cameron (who plays Saget’s on-screen daughter on the hit TV show) joined in on the conversation and replied to his post.

“You spent years getting away from him and now you’ve finally embraced him,” she responded. “Welcome home dad.”

“I never wanted to get away from him,” Bob replied. “I just had other sides that were confused as you well know.”

He added, “I love the guy – and he loves DJ and all his girls. Ha. We need him more than ever right now. Who knew?”

Last November, the Fuller House stars got emotional as they filmed the last episode of the fifth and final season of the sitcom.

“The end of an era…again,” John Stamos shared on social media of the bittersweet moment. “Last night was final taping of @FullerHouse. When every single network and streamer said no to a Full House re-boot, (and I mean ALL of them) @netflix said yes! And they were kind enough to let us play for five seasons!”

“That’s a a lot of seasons for a Netflix show now a days, but not nearly enough for us. Regardless, we are grateful. I am especially grateful to the cast and crew for keeping the legacy alive and adding so much love to it,” he continued. “Whether you are new to the Full/Fuller House universe or you’ve been with us since the beginning, I can’t thank you enough for keeping the franchise alive, the characters alive, but most importantly, the love alive between all of us that shines out to all of you.”

He closed his heartwarming message: “Decency is at an all time low, and discord at an all time high—thank God for family television like Fuller House! It’s been a laugh and a tear – I am grateful to the fans FOREVER! Love and mercy, John.”

“Last night, standing in the stage door with my brothers for life— John and Dave —after filming the last episode of the 5th and final season of Fuller House,” Saget wrote, alongside a pic of his co-stars. “So much love for everyone involved with this show.”

Luckily, as we all practice social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we can all binge Fuller House on Netflix.