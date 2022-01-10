Bob Saget passed away at the age of 65.

At the age of 65, Bob Saget died.

While on a standup comedy tour, he was discovered dead in a hotel room.

He was 65 years old at the time.

The actor, who was best known for his role as Danny Tanner on the 1990s sitcom Full House and its Netflix sequel Fuller House, was discovered dead inside a room at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando, Fla. on Sunday, Jan.

His death was not given a name or a cause of death.

In a statement to E! News, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said, “On 192022, just after 4 p.m., deputies responded to the 4000 block of Central Florida Parkway (Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes) in response to a man down call.”

“They discovered an unresponsive man in a hotel room when they arrived.

Robert Lane Saget, the victim, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death is unknown, and detectives have found no evidence of foul play or drug use in this case.”

“This is the most up-to-date information we have at this time, and we do not expect any further updates,” the statement continued.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death in the end.”

Saget was on a stand-up comedy tour at the time, and his last show was on Saturday, January.

The concert will be held at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, near Jacksonville.

That night, he shared a selfie with the caption, “Okay, I loved tonight’s show @pontevedra_concerthall in Jacksonville.”

A really nice group of people.

Lots of optimism.

It happened in Orlando last night at the Hard Rock Live as well.

Audiences that were extremely appreciative and enjoyable.

I’d like to thank @comediantimwilkins once again for kicking things off.

I had no idea I had a two-hour set planned for tonight.

I’ve returned to comedy, just as I was when I was 26.

I guess I’m discovering my new voice and savoring every second of it.”

“A’right, see you in two weeks, Jan,” he continued.

“28 and 29 @pbimprov with my brother @therealmikeyoung,” he said, referring to his comic pal Mike Young.

“And keep an eye on BobSaget.com for my 2022 dates,” Saget wrote.

“I’m going everywhere until I get the special shot,” says the narrator.

Then I’ll most likely keep going because I’m hooked on this nonsense.

