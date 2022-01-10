Bob Saget Played a Widower in Another TV Sitcom After “Full House”

On January, there was some sad news.

Bob Saget, the beloved TV dad, was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, on September 9.

His death is not being investigated as a suicide, homicide, or drug overdose, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Tributes have been pouring in from those who knew and worked with the actor, including many from his Full House and Fuller House co-stars.

Some fans are unaware that Saget also starred in a lesser-known sitcom as a widowed father.

He also had a few well-known castmates on that show, and his TV daughter from that show has now expressed her reaction to the news.

Benjamin and Rosalyn Saget gave birth to Robert Lane Saget on May 17, 1956, in Philadelphia.

Saget wanted to be a doctor at first, but a teacher suggested he study film instead.

He went to Temple University and received a Bachelor of Arts.

He became a household name as Danny Tanner after a brief appearance on CBS’s The Morning Show.

The character is a widower who enlists the assistance of his best friend Joey Gladstone (Dave Coulier) and brother-in-law Jesse Katsopolis (John Stamos) in raising his three daughters.

From 1987 to 1995, the show was a ratings hit, airing for eight seasons.

Years after the end of Full House, Saget was cast in a similar role when he was cast to play a widowed father on another show.

This time, he played the role of Dr. in the film Raising Dad.

Jonathan Katz is a widow raising his two daughters with the help of his live-in father.

The sitcom, which also starred Brie Larson and Kat Dennings, first aired in 2001 but only ran for one season.

Dennings expressed his displeasure with the news on social media, writing, “Oh god.

Bob Saget is the sweetest man on the planet.

For one season, I was his TV daughter, and he was always so sweet and protective.

“My heartfelt condolences to his family.”

Following his death, a number of Saget’s other co-stars expressed their feelings.

“I’m shattered.

“I’m devastated,” Stamos said on Twitter.

“I’m completely taken aback.

I’ll never have another friend like him, and I adore you, Bobby.”

“My heart…,” Coulier, who, like Stamos, remained close to Saget over the years, said.

