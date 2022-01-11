Bob Saget recently revealed his battle with COVID-19.

On a podcast with COVID-19 a few days before his death, comedian Bob Saget talked about his previous illness.

Continue reading to find out what he had to say about testing positive.

Bob Saget revealed that he had previously tested positive for COVID-19 just days before his death.

It’s unclear when he contracted the disease, but he didn’t appear to be suffering from it at the time of his death because he had just finished performing a comedy show in Florida the day before.

The comedian, who died in his hotel room in Orlando, Fla., on Jan. 6, at the age of 65, was not given a cause of death.

No evidence of foul play or drug use was discovered, according to authorities.

On the 1st of January, Saget delivered a speech.

He discussed his battle with COVID-19 on episode 5 of the iHeartRadio podcast A Corporate Time with Tom and Dan.

He told iHeart that he had previously tested positive, but he didn’t say when.

“It’s a bad situation.”

It isn’t a pleasant experience.

“I had it,” he declared.

“I’m not sure if I had Delta or if it was a combination.”

It’s possible they were working together.”

“I think Omicron was opening for Delta at one point,” Saget joked, “but Omicron got too big, so Delta is now opening for Omicron.”

His representative has been contacted by E! News for comment.

The Full House star was not the first to bring up the coronavirus pandemic.

“I went to the dumbest pharmacist yesterday and asked for my booster and he gave me a child’s seat,” he joked, “and I was pissed until I sat at the table and was a foot taller,” he tweeted in November.

On December 1st,

“Be careful out there,” he said in the episode 13 of Bob Saget’s Here For You, referring to having recently received the booster shot.

Do whatever you have to in order to stay safe.

“I got my booster shot, I’m 65, so I got it yesterday—day before—and I was hurting,” he began. “I tried not to preach you know about [it].”

“I’ve been telling people I got it in my ass,” he said, “but I had it right below my balls because I wanted them to get bigger.”

On December, Saget posted a photo of a COVID-19 test.

22, using a handwritten tic-tac-toe game to cover up the results.

“I don’t know,” he remarked.

