Bob Saget said he was ‘addicted’ to comedy and performed stand-up every night before his death.

Before his death, Bob Saget said he was ‘addicted’ to comedy and performed stand-up night after night.

One more performance.

Hours before he was found dead in his hotel room, Bob Saget gushed about his time on stage at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Florida.

“OK, I really enjoyed tonight’s performance at the @pontevedra_concerthall in Jacksonville.

A really nice group of people.

Lots of positivity,” he began, posting an Instagram selfie from the stage on Sunday, January 9.

“It also happened last night in Orlando at Hard Rock Live.

Audiences that were extremely appreciative and enjoyable.

Thank you again to @comediantimwilkins for kicking things off.”

Saget admitted that he “had no idea” that he would be performing a two-hour set on Saturday, January 8.

“I’m back in comedy like I used to be when I was 26.”

He wrote, “I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every minute of it.”

Following that, the actor directed his fans to his website, where they could find more tour dates.

“I’m going all over the place until I get the special shot.”

He concluded, “And then I’ll probably keep going because I’m addicted to this s—t.”

“Peace be with you.

..”

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Sunday that Saget died at the age of 65 after being discovered in his hotel room by police and firefighters.

“Deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes earlier today for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room,” the Sheriff’s Department tweeted.

“The man’s name was Robert Saget, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.”

In this case, detectives discovered no evidence of foul play or drug use.”

His wife, Kelly Rizzo, and his three daughters, Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer, whom he had with ex-wife Sherri Kramer, survive him.

Saget and Rizzo married in 2018.

“He’s the first and only person I’ve ever met like him.”

I also suggested that he should have worked as a travel agent in his previous life.

He’s a natural organizer and manager.

She gushed exclusively to Us Weekly ahead of their wedding, “I don’t know how he does it.”

“He literally keeps me on my toes.”

He’s a wonderful person.

He’s a comedian, so there’s never a dull moment, and all of his friends are equally as amusing, unique, and complex as he is.”

For his part, the former America’s Funniest Home Videos host told Us.

