On ‘Fuller House,’ Bob Saget said seeing his on-screen daughters become ’empowered’ moved him.

﻿Bob Saget Said Seeing His ‘Empowered’ On-Screen Daughters Touched Him on ‘Fuller House’

Bob Saget had a long and illustrious comedy career.

But it is his role as “America’s Dad,” Danny Tanner, that will forever define him in the hearts and minds of many fans.

The Full House character was known for his motivational speeches, and even after the show ended in 1995, Saget’s name was still associated with the role.

Now that Bob Saget has passed away at the age of 65, fans and co-stars are reminiscing about the roles he played and how they influenced his life.

Here’s what Saget had to say about returning to Fuller House as Danny Tanner and seeing his on-screen daughters through new eyes.

Full House was still on fans’ minds more than two decades after it ended.

In fact, Fuller House, a spinoff series, premiered in 2016.

DJ Tanner (Candace Cameron Bure in both series) was a recent widow with three sons in the updated spinoff.

In a nod to the original, the house quickly fills with friends and family who pitch in to help DJ raise her children.

While the younger generation played the lead roles in Fuller House, the original cast returned in a number of roles.

Saget returned to play Danny Tanner in the fifth season of the show, appearing in 15 episodes.

Saget’s cameos provided him with a plethora of heartwarming moments, including giving the famous Danny Tanner inspirational speeches.

Danny walked his daughter down the aisle at her wedding near the end of the series, which was a particularly touching moment.

Saget’s friendships with his co-stars were genuine and had developed over many years.

It was especially touching to see how he felt about his on-screen daughters.

Jodie Sweetin, who played his daughter Stephanie Tanner on Full House and Fuller House, joined Bob Saget on an episode of his podcast, Bob Saget Is Here For You.

Saget had known Sweetin since she was five years old, thanks to their long collaboration.

Stephanie had grown from a kindergartener to a teenager by the end of the original series.

And when she returned to Fuller House as an adult, she was ready to step in and assist her sister as she navigated widowhood as a mother.

During the course of their discussion,

I don’t know what to say . I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.

— Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) January 10, 2022