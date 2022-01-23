Bob Saget, the original series’ narrator, is honored in the pilot of ‘How I Met Your Father.’

How I Met Your Father, a spinoff of How I Met Your Mother, debuted in January.

Bob Saget died on November 18th, just over a week after he was born.

The original series’ narrator was Saget.

In the pilot episode of How I Met Your Father, the comedian was honored in this way.

For How I Met Your Mother, comedian Bob Saget never appeared on camera.

He did, however, narrate the series as Ted Mosby, an older version of the character, explaining to his children how he met their mother.

Mosby’s perspective on the two children was captured on camera as he spoke to them.

The Full House star previously spoke to Culturated about his experiences working on the hit television show.

“I got to do a couple of hours a week to narrate How I Met Your Mother,” Saget said.

“However, I have to remind people that it was just a gig.”

You can take me to any country that does not speak English, and I will have no part in the show.”

Several times in How I Met Your Father, the roles are reversed.

Kim Cattrall, who is seen on camera talking to her children off-camera, narrates the film.

She portrays a younger version of the show’s star, Hilary Duff’s Sophie.

At the end of the first episode of How I Met Your Father, there is a lovely touch.

ihQDpiYWmK pic.twitter.comihQDpiYWmK ihQDpiYWmK ihQDpiYWmK ih

On January, the first two episodes of How I Met Your Father were released.

Bob Saget died on November 18th, just over a week after he was born.

After performing a two-hour stand-up comedy set, the comedian was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida.

He was 65 years old at the time.

The pilot episode featured a title card honoring the original series’ narrator.

In white lettering on a black background, it said, “In Loving Memory of Bob Saget.”

Craig Thomas, Carter Bays, and Pam Fryman, executive producers of How I Met Your Mother and How I Met Your Father, released a statement to Variety about the title card.

They claimed that “the wit, wisdom, and, above all, the kindness fans heard in Bob Saget’s voice (as Ted Mosby in the year 2030) was no act.”

“It’s who Bob was at his core.”

And it’s how the entire “How I Met Your Mother” family…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Beautiful touch at the end of the first episode of How I Met Your Father. Bob Saget Forever! pic.twitter.com/ihQDpiYWmK — Kris Pangilinan (@KrisReports) January 19, 2022