Bob Saget, the star of “Full House” and a well-known comedian, has died at the age of 65.

Bob Saget, the star of “Full House” and a well-known comedian, passed away at the age of 65.

Saget died on Sunday in his Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Orlando, Florida.

On Twitter on Sunday afternoon, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the news.

“Earlier today, deputies were dispatched to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, in response to a report of a man who was unresponsive in his hotel room.

“Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote. “The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on scene.”

The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death in the end, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in a statement to ET.

On Saturday, Saget performed at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville, Florida, as part of his I Don’t Do Negative stand-up tour across the country.

Saturday night, Saget took to social media to express his gratitude to the audience and his renewed love for stand-up comedy.

“All right, I really enjoyed tonight’s performance at @pontevedra_concerthall in Jacksonville.

Really nice people in the audience.

There is a lot of hope.

Last night at the Hard Rock Live in Orlando, it happened as well.

“Thanks again to @comediantimwilkins for opening. Very appreciative and fun audiences,” Saget captioned the post.

I had no idea I had a two-hour set scheduled tonight.”

“I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26,” he explained. “I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every minute of it.”

And then I’ll most likely keep going because I’m hooked on this nonsense.

Goodbye.

“

Bob (@bobsaget) shared this.

When he was cast as Danny Tanner on the hit ABC sitcom Full House in 1987, Saget rose to fame.

Beginning in 1989, he became a household name as the host of America’s Funniest Home Videos.

Saget had a long and illustrious career as a stand-up comedian who also worked in film and television, both in front of and behind the camera.

