Bob Saget, the star of the television show “Full House” and a well-known comedian, died at the age of 65.

Saget died in his Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday.

On Twitter on Sunday afternoon, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the news.

“Earlier today, deputies were dispatched to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, in response to a report of a man in a hotel room who was unresponsive.

“Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case, and the man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on scene,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote.

The cause of death has yet to be determined, and the circumstances surrounding the death are still being investigated.

On Saturday, Saget performed at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville, Florida, as part of his I Don’t Do Negative stand-up tour across the country.

Saturday night, Saget took to social media to express his gratitude to the audience and his renewed love for stand-up comedy.

“All right, I really enjoyed tonight’s performance at @pontevedra_concerthall in Jacksonville.

Really nice people in the audience.

Lots of optimism.

It happened last night in Orlando at the Hard Rock Live as well.

“Thanks again to @comediantimwilkins for opening,” Saget captioned the photo.

I had no idea I had a two-hour set planned for tonight.”

“I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26,” he explained, “I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every minute of it.” “I’m going everywhere until I get the special shot,” he added.

And then I’ll most likely keep going because I’m hooked on this nonsense.

Good-bye.

” he says.

Bob (@bobsaget) retweeted this.

Saget rose to prominence after being cast as Danny Tanner on the hit ABC sitcom Full House in 1987.

Beginning in 1989, as host of America’s Funniest Home Videos, he became an even more well-known household name.

Saget had a long and illustrious career as a stand-up comedian, as well as a long and illustrious career in film and television, both in front of and behind the camera.

He was cast in 2005.

