Bob Saget Tribute on America’s Funniest Home Videos: ‘AFV’ Honors Former Host Following His Death

Bob Saget Tribute on America’s Funniest Home Videos: ‘AFV’ Honors Former Host After His Death

Although he is no longer with us, he is not forgotten.

Following his sudden death a week prior, America’s Funniest Home Videos paid tribute to former host Bob Saget on Sunday, January 16.

Saget, 65, hosted the long-running ABC show from 1990 to 1997, which coincided with his time on Full House as Danny Tanner.

Alfonso Ribeiro, the show’s host, praised the comedian’s abilities during the episode, which featured clips from his time on AFV.

“Last week, the world lost a legend, and AFV lost a family member,” the 50-year-old Dancing With the Stars alum said.

“To this day, Bob Saget is synonymous with AFV, and the show wouldn’t be the same without his distinct sense of humour.

It’s been an honor to keep Bob’s torch burning brightly.”

Fans of America’s Funniest Home Videos were asked to donate to the Scleroderma Research Foundation in his honor.

After the death of his sister, Andrea, to a brain aneurysm in 1987, Saget vowed to raise funds for scleroderma research.

“He was a champion of the scleroderma community for more than 30 years, helping to raise awareness about this complex disease and millions of dollars to fund research for a cure,” reads the caption on AFV’s YouTube video.

“Bob was unmatched in his generosity and commitment to the SRF’s mission, and he will be remembered for his deep compassion, uncommon kindness, and enormous heart.”

Saget was discovered dead in his Orlando hotel room on January 9th, one day after a stand-up performance at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Florida.

“Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

Following his death, Ribiero’s friends, costars, and fans paid tribute to him, including Ribiero himself.

On Instagram, the Fresh Prince alum wrote, “I am deeply saddened by the passing of my friend and fellow [AFV] host @bobsaget today.”

“I had the pleasure of meeting him when the show first aired in the early 1990s.

He was incredible.”

“There’s no AFV without Bob,” Ribiero said, referring to Saget’s contribution to the iconic clip show.

Kelly Rizzo, Saget’s wife, and his son survive him.

