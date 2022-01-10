Bob Saget was discovered dead by Ritz Carlton Orlando housekeeping, who attempted CPR after the comedian failed to check out.

Just hours before his death on Sunday afternoon, the iconic actor and comedian had performed at a stand-up show.

The room was neat, with no signs of trauma, and Saget’s bags were packed by the door when he was discovered dead, according to sources.

The housekeeping manager attempted CPR on him after dialing 911, but paramedics pronounced him dead on the scene, according to the outlet.

After hotel security discovered Saget in his room around 4 p.m., the Sheriff’s Department and fire department responded to the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, but the cause of death is currently unknown.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office tweeted, “Earlier today, deputies were dispatched to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a report of an unresponsive man in a hotel room.”

“The man’s name was Robert Saget, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

In this case, detectives discovered no evidence of foul play or drug use.”

Recently, the actor and comedian went on a national tour, stopping in several Florida cities.

He was in Jacksonville for a show on Saturday night, and he planned to stay until early Sunday morning.

“I had a great time at tonight’s show at @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville.”

The audience was enthusiastic.

“Thank you again to @RealTimWilkins for opening,” Saget tweeted around 3 a.m. on Sunday.

“I had no idea I’d put in a two-hour set tonight.”

I’m happily addicted to this s*** once more.

For my 2022 dates, visit http://BobSaget.com.”

Saget was best known for his role as Danny Tanner in Full House, where he played the patriarch of the Tanner family.

He co-starred with John Stamos and Dave Coulier in the film.

Candace Cameron, Jodie Sweetin, and twin Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen played his TV daughters, Michelle Tanner and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

Many people remember Saget as the loving father of three he portrayed onscreen.

He was well-known in the comedy world for being extremely raunchy.

Other notable comedians such as Norm Macdonald, Gilbert Gottfried, Jon Lovitz, Jeff Ross, and others were targeted in his memorable Comedy Central roast.

From 1989 to 1997, Saget hosted America’s Funniest Home Videos, which ran concurrently with his time on Full House.

He returned to the iconic role for the Netflix reboot Fuller House, which lasted four years and ended in 2020.

