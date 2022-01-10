Bob Saget was ‘finding his new voice’ and returning to his roots just before his death.

In the days leading up to his death, comedian Bob Saget revealed how he was “finding his new voice.”

Saget, 65, was discovered dead in a hotel room in Orlando yesterday, just hours after performing a stand-up set for his fans.

In the early hours of Sunday, the star of the sitcom Full House took to social media to share a selfie from a performance at Florida’s Ponte Vedra Concert Hall.

He wrote in the post, “Okay, I loved tonight’s show @pontevedra_concerthall in Jacksonville.”

“Wonderful crowd.”

There is a lot of hope.

It happened last night in Orlando at the Hard Rock Live as well.

Audiences who were both appreciative and entertaining.

Thank you again to @comediantimwilkins for allowing me to open.”

He went on to say that he planned to begin the year by returning to his stand-up comedy roots.

Saget said, “I had no idea I did a two-hour set tonight.”

“I’m back in comedy like I was at 26.”

I suppose I’m discovering my new voice and loving every minute of it.

In two weeks, Jan, I’ll see you.

28 and 29 @pbimprov with my brother @therealmikeyoung – And look for my dates in 2022 on BobSaget.com – – I’m going everywhere until I get the special shot.

And then I’ll most likely keep going because I’m addicted to this nonsense.

“I bid you farewell.”

He’d already booked a string of shows across the country, which were set to wrap up in Houston, Texas, in June.

Regrettably, he was never able to achieve his goal.

“Earlier today, deputies were dispatched to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, in response to a report of a man who was unresponsive in a hotel room.”

Robert Saget was identified as the victim and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to an Orange County Sheriff’s Office tweet, “detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

According to a sheriff’s office spokesperson, deputies responded to a call at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando shortly after 4 p.m. and discovered Saget unresponsive in a hotel room.

He was declared dead on the spot.

The cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner’s Office, according to the spokesperson.

For the most up-to-date news and information, visit our Bob Saget live blog…

On January 5, Saget told News4JAX that he was excited to perform at Ponte Vedra and that he was having a great time.

“It’s also a really nice theater,” he added.

“It’s a small, intimate space… there are a few seats left.”

He also told the news organization that he was still ecstatic to be performing on stage at the age of 65.

“I’m really enjoying doing standup right now…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.