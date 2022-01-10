Bob Saget was remembered by his ‘Full House’ co-stars and celebrity friends, including John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure, and others.

Bob Saget passed away unexpectedly in January.

When word of Saget’s death spread on social media, many of his celebrity friends and colleagues expressed their condolences.

Full House co-star John Stamos, others with whom he’d worked, and industry colleagues all shared memories.

Full House, a TGIF family sitcom, introduced Saget to audiences all over the world.

He portrayed Danny Tanner, a widower who moved in with his two friends Joey (Dave Coulier) and Jesse (Stamos) to assist him in raising his daughters.

Fuller House, a Netflix revival in which the grown-up daughters and their friend Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber) move in together under similar circumstances, featured the trio.

I’m completely shattered.

I’m heartbroken; I’m in disbelief; I’ll never have another friend like him; I adore you, Bobby.

Mayim Bialik of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ auditioned for this role on ‘Full House,’ but didn’t get it.

Danny’s oldest daughter, DJ Tanner, was played by Candace Cameron Bure, who was speechless.

Cameron Bure tweeted, “I’m at a loss for words.”

Bob was one of the most wonderful people I’ve ever known.

I had a strong attachment to him.”

On the short-lived WB sitcom Raising Dad, Saget played a lesser-known father.

Future Marvel stars Brie Larson and Kat Dennings were among his daughters on that show.

Dennings, too, had an outburst.

Oh, my god.

Bob Saget is the most charming man I have ever met.

For one season, I was his TV daughter, and he was always so sweet and protective of me.

I pity his family.

Saget’s work on the family sitcom Full House and the family-friendly America’s Funniest Home Videos ran counter to his persona as a standup comedian.

His raunchy standup comedy can be heard on his various television specials.

They’re also featured in the film The Aristocrats.

The Aristocrats is a well-known dirty joke in which a father brings his family to the office of a talent agent.

They do something inappropriate, but the comedian who tells the joke can make up any offensive act he or she wants.

The punchline, however, always comes when the talent agent inquires about the act’s name.

“The Aristocrats,” the father says.

Saget is one of many comedians in director Paul Provenza’s film who tell their version of The Aristocrats, but Saget’s stands out for…

