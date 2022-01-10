Bob Saget’s chilling words about “a lot of death in my family” in a 2013 interview, just before the Full House star died at the age of 65.

In an interview nearly a decade before he died at the age of 65, BOB Saget talked openly about “a lot of death in my family.”

In chilling comments from 2013, the Full House star discussed the loss of four siblings and how he learned to cope by using humor.

“There’s been a lot of death in my family,” Saget, who was found dead in a hotel room in Florida on Sunday, told news.com.

“My parents have lost four children, and we coped with death and adversity with strange, sick humour.

My father was born with an odd sense of humour, which I inherited and developed into a career.

“He was able to keep us alive by using humour.”

I like to joke that he rubbed off on a lot of people, and now they’re all filing charges.”

Saget’s sister Gay died at the age of 47 from the chronic disease Scleroderma.

“Scleroderma is an incurable chronic disease that means “hard skin,” as he explained in a 2016 article for Today.

“Scarring forms in the lungs and on the skin in some patients, altering their appearance.”

“In other patients, the blood vessels are primarily affected, resulting in a significant loss of lung function over time,” he added.

In a 2019 interview with the NIH Medline Plus Magazine, he said, “She needed so much help.”

“Having a loved one suffer from a condition like this is excruciatingly painful.

It’s a debilitating illness.

Post-traumatic stress disorder is still a problem in my family.

“I’m not sure how my parents were able to keep going.”

Andrea Saget, Saget’s other sister, died of a brain aneurysm in 1985, when she was only 32 years old.

According to reports, he and his family also lost his twin brothers at the time of their birth, though little information is available.

Saget’s father Benjamin died of heart failure and its complications in 2007, and his mother Rosalyn died of abdominal cancer in 2014.

Saget, a stand-up comedian, was discovered dead in a Florida hotel on Sunday.

Just hours before his death, he had performed at a stand-up show.

After hotel security discovered Saget in his room around 4 p.m., the Sheriff’s Department and fire department responded to the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, but the circumstances of his death are currently unknown.

“Earlier today, deputies were dispatched to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando Grande Lakes…

